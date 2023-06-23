Rebeka Masarova's run in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany has reached the quarterfinals, where she will play Emma Navarro. Masarova currently is +1100 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at TC Bad Homburg.

Masarova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Masarova's Next Match

After getting past Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-3, 6-2, Masarova will meet Navarro in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 4:00 AM ET.

Masarova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Masarova beat No. 51-ranked Andreescu, 6-3, 6-2.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Masarova is 31-17 and has yet to win a title.

Masarova is 2-2 on grass over the past year.

In her 48 matches over the past year, across all court types, Masarova has averaged 22.2 games.

In her four matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Masarova has averaged 19.3 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Masarova has won 68.6% of her games on serve, and 30.3% on return.

Masarova has claimed 72.5% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 29.7% of her return games.

