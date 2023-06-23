Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) and the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-3) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-7) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Royals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (29%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (282 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule