How to Watch the Royals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 68 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 282 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-7) will take the mound for the Royals, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Greinke has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|L 9-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
