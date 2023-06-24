On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
  • In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 24 games this year (32.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.263 AVG .230
.307 OBP .278
.474 SLG .382
15 XBH 12
7 HR 5
22 RBI 14
28/10 K/BB 37/9
10 SB 12

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
