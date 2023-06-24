Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rays Player Props
|Royals vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Rays
|Royals vs Rays Odds
|Royals vs Rays Prediction
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .267 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Blanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
- Blanco has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Blanco has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.250
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.375
|.438
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Chirinos (3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.