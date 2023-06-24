Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.207
|AVG
|.205
|.303
|OBP
|.244
|.345
|SLG
|.282
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|9/2
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
