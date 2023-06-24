On Saturday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .207 AVG .205 .303 OBP .244 .345 SLG .282 2 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 4 9/2 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings