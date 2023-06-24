The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Angels.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .278 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 32 of 48 games this year (66.7%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (10.4%).

He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .310 AVG .250 .306 OBP .291 .366 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 11 RBI 8 15/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings