Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Moustakas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 24 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has seven doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .270.
- Moustakas has recorded a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Moustakas has had an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%).
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.212
|AVG
|.317
|.311
|OBP
|.400
|.462
|SLG
|.413
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/8
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Canning (5-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
