Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .206 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 16 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.

In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 18.4% of his games this season (seven of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .171 AVG .230 .370 OBP .299 .293 SLG .295 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/11 K/BB 15/5 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings