Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 24 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .294 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Grichuk has recorded a hit in 31 of 43 games this season (72.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (34.9%).

In 43 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 30.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.

He has scored in 46.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .338 AVG .256 .400 OBP .323 .494 SLG .384 11 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 19/6 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings