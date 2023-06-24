Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) versus the Kansas City Royals (21-55) at Tropicana Field should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Rays, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Rays will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (3-2, 2.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.62 ERA).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 7, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (28.6%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +200 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (285 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule