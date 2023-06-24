Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals, who play on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +225 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-275). The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +225 9 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Kansas City's past three contests has been 7.8, a run during which the Royals and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 18, or 28.6%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 76 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 11-27 10-22 11-32 15-37 6-17

