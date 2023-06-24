How to Watch the Royals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals and starter Jordan Lyles on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.
Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.
- The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 285 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Lyles (0-11) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He has two quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Lyles has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|L 9-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
