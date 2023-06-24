Player props are available for Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 11 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .247/.292/.428 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.349/.455 on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 79 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .297/.412/.496 on the year.

Arozarena brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

