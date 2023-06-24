The Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) meet the Kansas City Royals (21-55) on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Yonny Chirinos (3-2) for the Rays and Jordan Lyles (0-11) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.62 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-11) takes the mound first for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Lyles enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Lyles is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Rays will send Chirinos (3-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.72 and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .196 in 10 games this season.

