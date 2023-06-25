Danielle Collins will begin Wimbledon versus Julia Grabher in the round of 128. She was beaten by Jessica Pegula in the round of 128 of French Open (her most recent tournament). Collins' monyeline odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +30000.

Collins at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Collins' Next Match

In her opening match at Wimbledon, Collins will face Grabher on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Danielle Collins Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +30000

US Open odds to win: +3300

Collins Stats

Collins was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 2-6 versus Pegula in the Round of 128 of French Open on May 28, 2023.

Collins is 17-14 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Over the past year (across all court types), Collins has played 31 matches and 23.7 games per match.

Over the past year, Collins has been victorious in 33.5% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.

