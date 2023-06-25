The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .222 with a double, three home runs and four walks.

Waters has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (six of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .207 AVG .233 .303 OBP .267 .345 SLG .372 2 XBH 2 1 HR 2 3 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 19/2 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings