Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rays Player Props
|Royals vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Rays
|Royals vs Rays Odds
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .222 with a double, three home runs and four walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (six of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.207
|AVG
|.233
|.303
|OBP
|.267
|.345
|SLG
|.372
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|19/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Glasnow (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.