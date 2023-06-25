After hitting .194 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .213.
  • Montero has recorded a hit in 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Montero has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 18
.343 AVG .136
.378 OBP .164
.429 SLG .288
3 XBH 4
0 HR 2
3 RBI 7
11/2 K/BB 28/1
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Anderson (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
