The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season (34.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .361 OBP .308 .442 SLG .324 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 5 17/8 K/BB 21/6 6 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings