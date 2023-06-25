The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this season (34.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.361 OBP .308
.442 SLG .324
9 XBH 3
1 HR 1
12 RBI 5
17/8 K/BB 21/6
6 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, one per game).
  • The Rays are sending Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.