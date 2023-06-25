MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .212 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Melendez has recorded a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.209
|AVG
|.216
|.303
|OBP
|.283
|.358
|SLG
|.328
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.97 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
