Nick Pratto -- batting .229 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .271.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has driven home a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 20 of 52 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .250 AVG .290 .362 OBP .350 .409 SLG .441 8 XBH 10 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 27/13 K/BB 45/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings