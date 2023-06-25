Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .326 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 20 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Jones has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .300 AVG .345 .364 OBP .429 .575 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/4 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings