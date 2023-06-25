Randal Grichuk -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .293 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 32 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (45.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .333 AVG .256 .393 OBP .323 .481 SLG .384 11 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 20/6 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings