Rockies vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (42-36) and Colorado Rockies (30-49) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on June 25.
The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (4-1, 5.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-7, 7.25 ERA).
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 13 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Rockies have won in 27, or 39.1%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 16-37 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (345 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
