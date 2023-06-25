You can find player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 41 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .264/.347/.487 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .292/.346/.475 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Anderson Stats

Tyler Anderson (4-1) will take the mound for the Angels, his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jun. 18 5.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 6.0 8 5 5 7 2 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 4 5 3 at White Sox May. 30 4.0 6 6 6 3 2 vs. Red Sox May. 24 6.0 5 1 1 3 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 87 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .294/.376/.618 so far this year.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 24 1-for-7 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 41 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.366/.491 so far this season.

Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, three home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 24 3-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0

