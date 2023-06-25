The Los Angeles Angels (42-36) and Colorado Rockies (30-49) play on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Anderson (4-1) for the Angels and Austin Gomber (4-7) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (4-1, 5.64 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-7, 7.25 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (4-7 with a 7.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.25 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.

Gomber has five quality starts this season.

Gomber is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

The Angels' Anderson (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .289 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Anderson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

