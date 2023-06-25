On Sunday, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) host the Kansas City Royals (22-55) at Tropicana Field. Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays, while Daniel Lynch will take the hill for the Royals.

The favored Rays have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +210. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.97 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (1-3, 4.45 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 48 out of the 68 games, or 70.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have gone 7-1 (87.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 29.7%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +210 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

