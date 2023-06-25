You can find player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 76 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .247/.291/.429 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .266/.301/.482 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts, Glasnow has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Franco Stats

Franco has 84 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.351/.466 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 80 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .296/.410/.493 so far this season.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

