The Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) and Kansas City Royals (22-55) do battle on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (1-3, 4.45 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.97 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (1-3, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.

Lynch is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lynch will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (2-1) will take the mound for the Rays, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.97 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts, Glasnow has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.