The Atlanta Braves (51-27) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they square off against the Minnesota Twins (40-40) on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-1) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (8-4) will get the nod for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.40 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (8-4, 2.98 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (5-1) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 2.40, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.111.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (8-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has a 2.98 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to opposing batters.

Ryan heads into this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Ryan is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 14th, .907 WHIP ranks second, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

