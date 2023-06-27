C.J. Cron is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 14 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .228 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Cron has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Cron has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.1%).

In 14 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .237 AVG .221 .281 OBP .274 .424 SLG .429 7 XBH 8 2 HR 4 10 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings