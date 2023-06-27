The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .289 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 44th in slugging.

In 67.6% of his 68 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (13.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (36.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .339 AVG .244 .378 OBP .314 .600 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 26 RBI 15 22/9 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings