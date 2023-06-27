Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jorge Alfaro, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro is batting .138 with three doubles and a home run.
- Alfaro has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.167
|AVG
|.130
|.167
|OBP
|.167
|.333
|SLG
|.348
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|2/0
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks seventh, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
