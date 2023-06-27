How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Connor Seabold, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 72 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with 349 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.562 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Seabold (1-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, June 17, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Seabold has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|-
