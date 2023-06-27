The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-49) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, June 27 at Coors Field, with Clayton Kershaw getting the ball for the Dodgers and Connor Seabold taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +230 odds to upset. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 11.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (9-4, 2.72 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rockies and Dodgers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+230) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $33.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 64 times and won 37, or 57.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 28 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer three times, losing every contest.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.