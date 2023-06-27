Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (22-56) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-7) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (29.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 14 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (295 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|L 9-4
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Jose Cuas vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|L 11-3
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 2
|Dodgers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.