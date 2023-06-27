Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (22-56) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-7) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline.

The Royals have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (29.2%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 14 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (295 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

