C.J. Cron -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Cron has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.2% of those games.
  • Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (13.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.7% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 20
.226 AVG .221
.269 OBP .274
.403 SLG .429
7 XBH 8
2 HR 4
10 RBI 10
20/4 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
