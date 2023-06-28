On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .242 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

In seven of 10 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .250 AVG .235 .333 OBP .316 .438 SLG .412 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings