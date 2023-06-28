Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .203 with a double, three home runs and four walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.188
|AVG
|.213
|.278
|OBP
|.245
|.313
|SLG
|.340
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
