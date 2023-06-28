Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .262.
- Tovar enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.281
|AVG
|.242
|.312
|OBP
|.279
|.467
|SLG
|.386
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|35/4
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
