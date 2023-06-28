Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Harold Castro -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Dodgers Player Props
|Rockies vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies vs Dodgers Odds
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .274 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 33 of 51 games this year (64.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.299
|AVG
|.250
|.295
|OBP
|.291
|.351
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|19/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.