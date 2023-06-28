The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .234 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks.

Profar has recorded a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.2%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (7.2%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 30 of 69 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .272 AVG .196 .348 OBP .280 .449 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 15 RBI 12 21/15 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings