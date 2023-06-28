Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .261 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (34 of 54), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Pratto has an RBI in 14 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.242
|AVG
|.278
|.358
|OBP
|.336
|.396
|SLG
|.423
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|29/13
|K/BB
|49/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
