Nicky Lopez -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .206 with three doubles, three triples and 17 walks.
  • In 17 of 40 games this season (42.5%) Lopez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.5%).
  • In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (20.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 21
.163 AVG .234
.368 OBP .310
.279 SLG .297
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
9/12 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Allen (3-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.