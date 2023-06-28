Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-50) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 28.

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starter for this game has not been announced.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (39.4%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (349 total), Colorado is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule