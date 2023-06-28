Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-50) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 28.
The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starter for this game has not been announced.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (39.4%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (349 total), Colorado is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
