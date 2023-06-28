Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and projected starter Austin Cox on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.412 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cox will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old left-hander.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan

