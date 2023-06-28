How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and projected starter Austin Cox on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
|Guardians vs Royals Prediction
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.412 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cox will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old left-hander.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Austin Cox
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
|7/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Julio Urías
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.