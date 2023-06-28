Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on June 28, 2023
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He has a .244/.287/.421 slash line so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has put up 85 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .290/.356/.509 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 80 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.334/.346 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.