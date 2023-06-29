Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has recorded a hit in 49 of 79 games this year (62.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.231
|.298
|OBP
|.275
|.456
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|29/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
