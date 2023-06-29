On Thursday, Maikel Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 29 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (34.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 games this year (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .277 AVG .253 .333 OBP .305 .404 SLG .320 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 19/8 K/BB 22/6 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings