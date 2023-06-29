On Thursday, Randal Grichuk (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .294.

Grichuk has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this year (72.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).

In 47 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 29.8% of his games this year, Grichuk has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 22 of 47 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .330 AVG .256 .390 OBP .323 .473 SLG .384 12 XBH 7 0 HR 2 7 RBI 11 23/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

